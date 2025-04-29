32 outdoor recreation projects across BC will be getting support through new grants.

The Outdoor Recreation Council of BC has announced $254,950 in grants are going to these projects, with the goal of supporting initiatives that create and improve outdoor recreation and nature-based experiences in the province.

The council says the grants are part of a second intake of the Outdoor Recreation Fund in BC, which has seen 202 applications from several organizations and governments.

Board chair of the council Eric Vandekruk says getting that many applications shows the need for more funding for outdoor recreation.

“We are proud to support the passionate groups that are doing this work and will continue to advocate for the outdoor recreation sector,” said Vandekruk.

The council says these projects were picked for focusing on one of three main areas, those being outdoor enhancement, stewardship and education, and inclusive participation.

Of all 32 projects, two come from the qathet region, getting a total of $20,000.

The Powell River Educational Services Society will use $10,000 to repair three portage trails, and the remaining $10,000 goes to the Knuckleheads Winter Recreation Association to help clear 20 kilometers of under-maintained forestry roads and trails.

To see the rest of the projects, click here.