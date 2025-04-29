After a failed traffic stop by police, the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is now investigating.

Witnesses are being sought after a motorcycle failed to stop for police at a traffic stop on Saturday, April 26 and proceeded to crash with a taxi near the intersection of Victoria Road and Milton Street.

Both the motorcycle rider and the passenger on board with them were injured in the collision.

The IIO was notified shortly after the crash and is investigating to determine if there has been an injury which meets the serious harm threshold in the Police Act, or if there is a connection between the injury and police’s action or inaction.

If the IIO determines the crash follows either factor above, the CCD will determine if there are reasonable grounds to believe an offence has been committed.

Anyone with relevant information about the crash is asked to contact IIO’s toll-free line at 1-855-446-8477 or use the contact form on their website.