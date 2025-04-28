Two suspects have been identified, but one remains at large following a bank robbery in Nanaimo in January.

The incident happened on January 3 at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) in North Nanaimo and involved both an adult man and woman.

Police arrested 46-year-old Robert Hawkins in connection with the robbery, charging him with of Theft under $5,000.

Police have been unable to locate the woman and are asking for the public’s help to identify her.

The woman is described as Caucasian, in her mid 30’s, with long black hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and tan coloured sweatpants at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.