Water restrictions imposed early to help with conservation efforts across RDN

RDN residents are being asked to conserve water where possible as the RDN moves to Stage 2 water restrictions.

According to the district, efforts to conserve water will start May. 1 and will last until further notice except for Decoucery Water Service and Surfside Water Service area which will remain at Stage 4.

They say Stage 2 restrictions include alternating days for each home for outdoor watering, except vegetable garden watering and drip irrigation.

“Sprinkling can only occur on even days for even-numbered houses, and on odd days for odd-number houses,” they say. “Sprinkling is permitted for a maximum of two hours between 7 and 10 a.m., or 7 to 10 p.m.”

They say restrictions have been exacted early this season because of the unusual weather patterns last year and to meet the demand leading into the summer season.

“The region went into the 2024 fall season with dry conditions with an average rainfall in October,” they say. “November and January had low precipitation, however drought conditions on Eastern Vancouver Island improved through the winter months.

“With slightly warmer than normal temperatures reported, snow levels at higher elevations have been just below average for most of the winter season.”

Already the RDN is forecasting a drier season and says this is another reason why enacting water restrictions early is a good idea.

“Proactive water conservation measures must be taken now to meet future water demands for essential household use, fire protection, irrigation purposes and environmental flows,” they say.

A map of the areas affected by conservation efforts can be found on the RDN’s website.