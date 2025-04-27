BC Ferries looks to improve connections with communities through a new engagement framework.

Called Let’s Connect, it would focus on increasing participation from the public and ensuring a broad range of voices are heard in upcoming decisions. The hope is the framework brings a consistent approach to ongoing talks along communities they serve.

BC Ferries says this comes after months of research and feedback from many participants, including the public.

Executive Director of External Engagement Morningstar Pinto says they’ve heard from people that they want local voices to be represented in decisions that impact their region.

The ferry-line adds this framework will include purpose-driven engagement, feedback groups for large projects that includes local representatives, and more frequent communication through regional web pages.

It’ll officially take effect May 1.