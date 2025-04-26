Children and youth will soon have access to improved healthcare to address complex care issues with specialized services.

Construction to a dedicated BC Children’s Hospital facility is currently underway and will provide state-of-the-art technology and support from multiple healthcare providers.

Minister of Infrastructure Bowinn Ma says the support goes beyond the regular scope of hospitals and clinic care for families.

“With the new centre for health complexity, we’re delivering essential health-care infrastructure to support children throughout BC with the most complex needs,” Ma says. “This will help them, and their families feel connected, understood and empowered throughout their journey.”

According to the province, the facility is a first for BC and Canada, and the new three-storey structure will offer in-person and virtual care for children and youth in the province and the Yukon.

“The centre will connect people with appropriate services and provide specialized training and education for families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals,” they say. “This will save families travel time and streamline care.”

Minister of Health Josie Osborne says the new building is all about improving the quality of life for families in British Columbia and setting the bar high for standards of care.

“This transformative centre will be purpose-built for children with health complexity to the highest accessibility standards,” she says. “I’m thrilled to celebrate another project milestone.”

Sixteen suites will be dedicated for families to reside on a short term, and a 74-space child care facility which will be managed by a licensed child care operator.

Completion is expected by Dec. 2027 and open to the public in early 2028.