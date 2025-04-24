A driver in Nanaimo is facing a hefty fine and a driving prohibition for travelling at high speeds.

On April 14, a BC Highway Patrol officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding past them on the Nanaimo Parkway near Mostar Road.

BC Highway Patrol Inspector Adam Tallboy said the officer was in an unmarked police vehicle and said the man vehicle was going 201 km/h through the 90 km/h zone.

“When the car was stopped, the driver said he was going to pick up his child. He then provided two breath samples both of which had a reading of ‘fail’.”

As a result, the man was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, a $483 excessive speeding ticket, and had their vehicle towed and impounded for 30 days.

Tallboy added it’s important for people to make responsible choices before getting behind the wheel.

“Anyone who makes the choice to drive at extreme speeds while they are impaired is a danger to every person who uses the road.”