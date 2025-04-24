Water restrictions in Parksville have been increased to help increase the supply for the summer months.

According to the city, starting May 1, they’ll be moving to Level 2 restrictions to help conserve water where possible to ensure stress isn’t put on the infrastructure and essential services.

“Taking conservation measures early, before our water supplies come under stress, is essential to ensure we can maintain an adequate water supply throughout the hot dry summer months,” they say.

During hot months, the city must comply with an order from the province to regulate the amount of water that flows from the Arrowsmith Lake Reservoir which they say dictates when conservation measures are applied.

“The provincial enabling order determines when water conservation levels will be implemented to ensure an adequate water supply from the Englishman River to support the in-stream fish environment and the residents of Parksville,” they say.

- Advertisement -

Level 2 restrictions include alternating watering times, but there are exemptions which include watering of vegetable gardens, fruit trees and watering of ornamental shrubs, flowers, and trees.

For more information on conservation, visit their website.