Some pools will be closed across the Sunshine Coast this summer as crews work.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District says the closures are to let crews perform maintenance work to extend the life of these facilities and to lower any unexpected closures during the year.

Water will be drained from wet areas in some of the facilities, with at least two pools to stay open during the closures.

The pool, wet areas, and change rooms of Sechelt Aquatic Centre will be the first to close, starting on June 1, lasting until July 1. While the weight room and fitness studio can still be used, those will close on June 15, 22, and 29 when the whole centre closes.

The centre pool re-opens on July 2, the same day that the Gibsons and District Aquatic Facility will close. That closure runs until July 22, re-opening on the 23.

The Pender Harbour Aquatic and Fitness Centre will have the last closure, running from August 2 to September 1, re-opening on September 2.