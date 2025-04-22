A scam involving transit fare products for Nanaimo is making the rounds on social media.

In a Transit Alert, the Regional District of Nanaimo says scammers are attempting to sell transit fare products online. Neither the district nor BC Transit sell these products on social media.

The district says if you see any suspicious activity, you are asked to call local transit services through the district main office at 250-390-4111, the Nanaimo transit office at 250-390-4531, or by emailing [email protected]

They encourage all transit users to buy fare products from official channels only and to verify how authentic offers from the district or transit are before buying.

They aren’t responsible for any losses due to this scam.