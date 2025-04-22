A new voter turnout record has been recorded after four advanced polling days.

Elections Canada estimates 7.3 million electors voted at the advance polls for the federal election.

The number up 25 per cent from the 5.8 million electors who voted in advance of the previous general election in 2021.

Some polls may not have reported yet causing the estimated number, with a breakdown for all electoral districts being calculated and released at a later time.

Advanced polling started on Friday, April 18 and ended Monday, April 21, running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.