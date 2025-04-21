Island and Coast communities will come to mourn workers who’ve lost their lives on the job next Monday.

April 28 is the National Day of Mourning, a day where workers, families, employers, and other community members come together to mourn the workers who have died on the job.

The aim of that day is to also renew commitment to bringing safer workplaces.

Several ceremonies will be held by local organizations across BC that day, including Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Courtenay’s ceremony is set for Simms Park Pavilion on 5th street, hosted by the city, Campbell River-Courtenay and District Labour Council, and CUPE Local 556. The event starts at 10:00 a.m.

Lake Cowichan’s ceremony also starts at 10:00 a.m., with the Nanaimo – Duncan and District Labour Council to run it at Forest Workers Memorial Park.

For Campbell River, the city will hold a ceremony at Frank James Park starting at 10:30 a.m.

Over by Port Alberni, their ceremony will be run by Port Alberni Labour Council, SAFER, and United Steelworkers Local 1-937 at United Steelworkers Hall at 10:30 a.m.

The City of Powell River and CUPE Local 798 looks to have its ceremony at the Powell River Regional Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

Nanaimo – Duncan and District Labour Council will also hold Nanaimo’s ceremony, located at Pioneer Waterfront Plaza at 12:30 p.m., while Parksville has the last ceremony of the day at Parksville Beach, starting at 5:00 p.m.