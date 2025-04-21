BC Ferries customers bound for Horseshoe Bay from Langdale may have to wait until tomorrow morning after a mechanical issue was reported on the route.

According to BC Ferries, the pitch control caused an issue on the route, and until the issue is fixed, they have sourced 12-passenger ferries to provide service between the Sunshine Coast and Horseshoe Bay.

They say those who had reservations, or who have already checked in, will be contacted by the customer service team to make alternate arrangements.

“Customer Service Centre will let you know if we can fit you on an alternate sailing, or if your booking must be cancelled,” they say. “In the case of cancellation, we will refund your fees and/or fares.”

A copy of the compensation policy for BC Ferries can be found on their website, and they say before compensation is considered receipts must be provided.