Treatment for BC patients looks to get improvements through new genomics research projects.

According to the BC Government, genomics is the study of an organism’s genetic material and how genes work together. It’s used to make personalized treatment based on the patient’s genetic make-up.

To help make precise medicine more available to patients, the province has announced eight research projects into genomics, with the aim of improving patient outcomes and bringing in faster diagnoses.

President and CEO of Genome BC Suzanne Gill says whether it’s detecting cancer early or improving transplant success, these projects will focus on making healthcare work better for everyone.

They say the projects will focus on safer chemotherapy for children, improving kidney transplant monitoring, more precise cancer testing, heart-failure detection, at-home lung cancer screening, faster diagnosis of blood-stream infections, combating drug-resistant infections in hospitals, and standardizing formats for genetic drug sensitivity test results.

They hope with these projects, care providers will get new tools to help those in need sooner.