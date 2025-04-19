The BC Government is investing thousands of dollars to projects looking to take on racism.

On Wednesday, the government announced they are giving $300,000 to projects that focus on battling racism and foster intercultural understanding throughout the province. The goal of this investment is to not only advance multiculturalism but to also make BC more welcoming to all.

They say the organizations getting the money had applied for up to $5,000 for projects that used campaigns to lower racism and promote diversity. For the projects to get the money, they were required to begin by April 1 this year and to finish by March 31 next year.

A total of 60 projects are getting funded, with one coming from Vancouver Island and another from Sunshine Coast.

For the Island, the Afghan Community Association of Nanaimo will use the money to host an event to address the psychological and social needs of Afghan immigrants who have experienced war and terrorism in their homeland, as well as educate people about urban living and local culture.

For the Coast, the Restorative Justice Program of the Sunshine Coast will use the money for The Canadian Mosaic Continuation project. The project aims to reduce systemic racism and hate incidents while building capacity for racialized communities through workshops, research, and community engagement.

To see the full list of projects, click here.