With warmer weather and dry conditions expected, BC Hydro is preparing for wildfire risks.

According to Hydro, the summer forecast suggests potentially soaring temperatures for Western Canada, with heat to start as early as May for several parts of BC.

While predicting how long a wildfire season will last and how severe it can be is difficult, Hydro says preparation is essential. This comes after Hydro suffered significant damage from the last two seasons.

“The 2024 wildfire season caused significant damage to BC Hydro’s infrastructure, resulting in approximately $15 million in response and repair costs. This included the loss of 57 transmission structures and 53 distribution poles,” said Hydro.

“The 2023 wildfire season was even more devastating. Nearly three million hectares of forest and land were burned, leading to thousands of evacuations and widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.”

Hydro crews are training ahead of this year’s season, with the aim of making sure response plans are activated quickly, materials like power poles are deployed quickly in affected areas, and vegetation is assessed and managed.

Other measures they will work on include inspecting equipment and putting fire-resistant pole wraps under trials. Hydro says these wraps would be used to protect poles from heat and flames.

For customers, Hydro asks you to also prepare for the season by making an emergency plan, an emergency kit, knowing how to safely turn off your power switch, and to build a list of emergency contacts like police, fire, ambulance services, and BC Hydro.