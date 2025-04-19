Residents in the RDN are invited to speak their minds and share concerns about local services in the area.

According to the district, a community issues assessment will be held in Electoral Area G for everyone to share their views through a survey.

They say the survey’s purpose is to address key services the RDN currently provides to area G, and how the cost and decisions are made. It will also address interests and concerns on these topics.

Three sessions are currently scheduled to start, with the first one held on Apr. 29 in Qualicum Beach, along with others to be held in Parksville.

The survey can be filled out by May. 19, and can be found on the RDN’s website.