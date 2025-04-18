Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a stabbing incident near the TD Bank on Nichol Street.

Police say the incident happened on Apr. 14 around 2:00 p.m. and responded after they received calls of an altercation in the downtown area.

They say one victim was found with several stab wounds, and they were transported to Nanaimo hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black full-face helmet, black clothing and was riding a multi-coloured bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.