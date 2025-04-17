A dog biting incident has left a woman injured and RCMP seeking the dog’s owner.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9 at Superior Road near Island Highway North.

The victim was an adult woman who walked past an unknown woman with a large dog resembling an Irish Wolfhound.

As she passed them, the dog was spooked and turned towards the victim, causing the dog walker to lose balance and be dragged a short distance before the dog bit the victim’s arm.

The walker only provided their first name before carrying on walking the dog, and the victim needed several stitches to close the wound.

The dog is described as very large with grey wiry hair.

The incident was reported to Animal Control who have launched an investigation of their own.

Anyone with information on the dog in question is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.