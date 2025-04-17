Residents in Nanaimo are being asked to take care as the city starts their annual catch basin cleaning program next week.

City staff is expected to clean the area’s inventory of stormwater catch basins starting in the Duke Point area starting on Apr. 22, and general manager of engineering and public works Bill Simms says it’s to make sure the cleanup is to make sure natural resources and infrastructure are protected.

“Our annual catch basin cleaning program is key to protecting natural streams, lakes and oceans by reducing pollutants and ensuring proper stormwater drainage,” he says. “It also allows our crews to inspect infrastructure and identify necessary repairs.

“We encourage residents to support this effort by keeping leaves and debris clear from catch basins and private drains, and to take care not to dump polluting substances into drains.”

The city says during the work period storm drain gates will be pulled off.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of August.