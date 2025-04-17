Damage to Lotus Park has been caused by several ATV’s and the City of Nanaimo says motorized vehicles aren’t allowed in any parkland because of the impact they can have on the ecosystems.

According to the city, on Apr. 1 multiple all-terrain vehicles caused a significant amount of damage to the park which the city has deemed as environmentally sensitive and supports a unique set of organisms.

Mayor Leonard Krog says the area is endangered and deserves to be treated with the upmost respect by everyone to ensure the natural beauty is protected.

“It’s hard to imagine a field of wildflowers as being endangered, but like the Vancouver Island Marmot, respecting their space is critical to their survival,” he says. “We need to enjoy these flowers from a safe distance and without distracting them.

“If we do, they’ll be around for our future generations to enjoy.”

The city says disturbing the fragile ecosystem of the park can alter the growing conditions of specialized plants that depend on them for survival.

The park covers over 15 hectares across four parcels of land along the southern border of Nanaimo.