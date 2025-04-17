Improvements are being made to Loudon Park and Nanaimo city council says it will include several new items and upgrades for public use.

According to the city, the improvements will include a new boathouse and training facility for the Long Lake Flat Water Training Society as well as accessibility and environmental stewardship.

Mayor Leonard Krog says the improvements are needed and have been a long time coming.

“This is a much-needed project that has been discussed at council and in the community for more than two decades,” he says. “It’s about creating a more inclusive, accessible and environmentally mindful space. One that reflects the needs of club and recreational users and the broader community.”

Improvements also include a multipurpose room, accessible washrooms, replacement of existing playground and equipment, improved waterfront access, and tree replacement.

The existing washroom in Loudon Park was built in 1967, and in 1987 the building was modified to make room for the Kayak and Canoe Club.

For more information on the project, visit the city’s website.