Bear-resistant bins are now being tested across the District of Sechelt for organics but residents will still have to exercise some caution when using them.

According to the district, the bins are bear-resistant (not proof) and anyone who applies for the bins will still have to keep their organics in a safe secure location.

“Residents must keep their bear-resistant organics bin in a secured location, away from animals, along with their other waste bins,” they say.

They say supplies are limited and so far, the program will only offer 175 green bins to residents, not tenants, but if there are any left over this could change.

“If there are any bins remaining by Jun. 1, we will open the program to the rest of Sechelt on a first-come, first-serve basis,” they say. “We aren’t taking a waiting list.”

Bins cost homeowners a one-time fee of $100 and the district says if the program is a success, then council will look at more bins in the future.