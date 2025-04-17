With warming weather on the way, the Province is urging British Columbians to prepare for seasonal hazards like flooding, wildfires, and drought.
Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene says having a plan, a grab-and-go bag, and knowing what to do in an emergency is key as runoff from melting snowpack increases flood risk.
The latest data shows B.C.’s snowpack is at 79% of normal — up from last year’s record low.
Water concerns remain top of mind, too, with long-term drought conditions already developing in parts of the province.
Meanwhile, wildfire officials are warning of a potentially active spring fire season, especially if dry weather continues.
Residents are encouraged to take part in the FireSmart program and prepare their properties now.
For more, visit our website and register your household with Emergency Support Services at ESS.gov.bc.ca.