As municipalities strive to create more housing, the Union of BC Municipalities says sustainable funding from the province is needed to help replace aging infrastructure.

UBCM president Trish Mandewo says they estimate $24-Billion will be needed over the next ten years for infrastructure.

“These are old, and are either in poor or very poor condition already, and that 24 Billion estimate doesn’t include the new infrastructure that we need to accommodate population growth in BC.”

She says there is a need for immediate, strategic stimulus investments in local government infrastructure, and a long-term funding program to follow.

Mandewo says the one-Billion dollar Growing Communities Fund created by the BC Government in 2023 was welcome, but it was a one-time fund.

“The first thing that we are asking for is renewed sustained funding so that the local governments can plan for long term asset management without relying only on property taxes and grants.

She says the needs are unique in each community and it’s important for local governments be empowered to spend according to local needs.

Mandewo says the provincial government should match federal funding available through the Canada Community Building Fund, which helps local governments build what they need and provides greater certainty when preparing budgets.

The UBCM says municipalities are helping to address housing shortfalls and create affordable housing by contributing land, covering servicing costs, offering nominal leases, and waiving property taxes and development cost charges.

However, such contributions come at a significant cost to local governments.

The UBCM wants the province to scale up investment in affordable and supportive housing beyond the Budget 2025 commitments, and provide a share of the property transfer tax to local governments.

During a trade war with the United States, the UBCM says a local infrastructure stimulus would also help support the economy. w