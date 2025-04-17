New legislation introduced by the BC Government could limit the amount of road tests needed to obtain a Class 5 license.

If legislation is approved, a second road test to obtain a Class 5 license will now not be required and instead replaced with a 12-month restriction period for demonstrating safe road behaviour.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Garry Begg said the changes are intended to improve road safety for new drivers and motorcyclists to get them more on-road experience.

“By removing unnecessary barriers for new drivers and strengthening safety measures for new riders, we’re making the licensing system more accessible, while helping to reduce serious injuries and fatalities on our roads.”

Under the current format, drivers are required to take a computer knowledge test to gain their learners (L) license and are required to hold it for a year before undergoing a road test to get their novice (N) license.

- Advertisement -

If they pass, they will then have to hold the N license for two years before passing another road test to be issued a full license.

If the new legislation is approved, drivers would still have to hold the N license for two years but remove the need for a second road test and instead be given a full license and a 12-month probationary period.

The probation period means drivers cannot get a speeding, cannabis, alcohol, or electronic device infraction, or else they would have to restart the 12 months.

At the end of the probation period, drivers would then have the restrictions lifted and have their full Class 5 license.

Drivers 25 and older would spend a minimum of nine months with their L, then 12 months with their N with no suspensions or prohibitions, then a 12-month restriction period before earning their full privileges.

Changes to a motorcyclists licensing is also being introduced, changing it to a nine-month learner stage instead of 30 days, and a restricted 18-month Class 6 stage.

If the changes are approved, implementation will be planned for early 2026.