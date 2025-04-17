Two Gibsons Bylaw officers have been recognized for their life-saving actions with the Leadership and Valour Award.

Sue Booth and Tamara Jaswal have been recognized by the Local Government Compliance and Enforcement Association (LGCEA) after they noticed smoke rising from a roof at a residential home.

According to the Town of Gibsons, the two officers noticed the danger immediately and altered the residents who were unaware a fire had broken out above them.

All residents in the building were evacuated, and the town says emergency crews arrived shortly after to contain the fire, which had intensified since it was called in.

Mayor Silas White says the two instantly acted and demonstrated heroism and valour in a moment of crisis.

“Their bravery, leadership and commitment to the community reflect the very essence of this award,” White says. “They acted decisively under pressure and went far beyond the expected scope of their duties.

“Their actions saved lives, and we’re incredibly proud of them.”

The award recognizes those who demonstrate valour and bravery, courage under pressure, selfless dedication, and going above and beyond.