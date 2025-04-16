If Easter long weekend plans include taking a ferry, you’re asked to plan ahead.

BC Ferries says it will be particularly important when travelling on the busy Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay and the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale routes.

The busiest days expected during the long weekend are Thursday and Friday, and then Sunday and Monday as people return home.

BC Ferries says a little extra planning will help you travel smoothly and recommends:

-Booking in advance to secure a spot

-Avoid travelling without a reservation during peak periods — consider travelling on Wednesday, Saturday, or Tuesday if flexible

-Going as a foot passenger if travelling without a vehicle, and take public transit to arrive at the terminal

-Explore alternate routes to and from Vancouver Island that may have more availability

- Advertisement -

The corporation says maintenance is being performed on two key vessels and travelers without reservations should expect very limited standby availability on peak travel days.

The corporation says the refit schedules were planned well in advance, but unexpected repairs have compressed timelines and reduced dry dock availability for other vessels.

The Queen of Surrey and Queen of Oak Bay experienced delayed out-of-service periods that are now extending into early May, but BC Ferries expects all vessels to be ready in time for the summer season.