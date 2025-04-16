With spring having arrived and an increase in outdoor construction projects, WorkSafeBC wants employers and workers to take steps to avoid falls from heights this year.

The notice for increased safety comes after a year where over 1,000 construction workers were injured due to falls from height last year, a cause which continues to be the leading case for workplace injuries and fatalities.

Director of Prevention Field Services at WorkSafeBC Barry Nakahara said incidents are largely preventable with proper planning, supervision, and training.

“Falls from elevation can happen from a roof or scaffold to a ladder or truck bed, often due to inadequate protection, not following safe-work procedures, or hazardous conditions.”

Employers faced financial consequences last year for providing inadequate fall protection, being issued over $1,000 in administrative penalties.

Employers are required to provide fall-protection systems when workers are at risk of falling three or more metres, or at a height where an injury can be caused from a fall.

WorkSafeBC is also conducting unannounced inspections at construction sites across the province to make sure fall protection measures are in place.