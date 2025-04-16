An update to the City of Parksville’s Transportation Master Plan has been given to council.

At the Committee of the Whole Meeting on April 9, Matthew Browning with McElhanney presented an overview of the project.

Several projects were identified for design and/or construction in 2025, including:

Alberni Highway sidewalk and active transportation improvements from Stanford Avenue West to Lee Avenue

Stanford Avenue East utility replacement and road reconstruction, McCarter to Shelly

Parksville pathway project

Jensen Avenue West utility and road renewal with sidewalk addition

Bus stop improvements

Rapid rectangular flashing beacon installation on certain existing crosswalks

New crosswalks were needed and which warrant support

The master plan is a guiding strategic document to address current and future needs for automobiles, pedestrians, transit, and cyclists to help support the Official Community Plan.

The goal of the plan is to provide a safe and accessible transportation network for residents and efficient mobility for all.