BC Highway Patrol advises you to put your dog in the passenger seat following a recent incident.

On April 9, a driver on Lougheed Highway near Production Way in Burnaby was issued a $109 ticket for holding his dog while driving.

Corporal Michael McLaughlin says because driving is complex, you need to pay attention for the unexpected while on the road.

“Having a dog on your lap is illegal and a minor collision could kill your best friend,” said McLaughlin.

“It’s best if pets are belted in properly, ideally with a harness in the rear passenger seat, just like a human child.”

Highway Patrol adds other obstructive behaviours include mounting your cellphone on your windshield, items that block your view through the windshield like fuzzy dice and air fresheners, and blankets, privacy screens, or tinting on windows forward of the vehicle’s roof pillar.

They ask you to keep your windshield distraction-free, your hands on the wheel, and your dog in a passenger seat.