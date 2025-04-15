A downtown stabbing in Nanaimo has investigators searching for a suspect.

The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 14, in the parking lot of TD Bank on Nicol St.

An adult man suffered serious injuries following an altercation, with EHS and fire crews finding the victim with apparent stab wounds.

Investigators determined the altercation happened between two adults, which forced the victim to be transported to hospital.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police attending and has still not been located.

The suspect was seen wearing a black full-face helmet, black clothing, and was riding a multi-coloured bike.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line to aid with the investigation.