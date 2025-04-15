Subscribe to Local News
Island & Coast

Man wanted by Nanaimo RCMP for failing to comply with a probation order

By Nathan Maley
(Photo supplied by Nanaimo RCMP)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking on the public’s help again to find a man with a warrant for his arrest. 

49-year-old Robert Honeyman is wanted for three separate Fail to Comply with a Probation Orders. 

Investigators have been unable to locate Honeyman, and warrants were issued for his arrest as a result. 

Honeyman is a Caucasian man, around 6 ft. 3”, 220 lbs., with brown hair and eyes and a beard with a moustache. 

Anyone with information on Honeyman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line. 

