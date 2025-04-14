With Tsunami Preparedness Week underway, residents are encouraged to learn how to stay safe.

The aim of preparedness week, running from April 13 to 19, is to get people living or visiting coastal areas to know more about tsunamis and what to do in the event of one.

Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Kelly Greene says tsunamis are most often caused by large undersea earthquakes.

“Each year, approximately 4,000 earthquakes are recorded in B.C., most of which are too small to be noticed. In recent months, earthquakes were strong enough to be felt by thousands of people along the coast,” said Greene.

“Fortunately, those recent earthquakes didn’t present a tsunami risk. They were, however, a reminder of the incredible power earthquakes can possess and the importance of being prepared.”

With tsunami waves able to reach the shore within minutes or hours, Greene says knowing what to do ahead of time can make a difference.

She recommends you drop, cover, and hold on if you feel an earthquake, then move to high ground once the shaking stops as the shaking is a sign that a tsunami might be coming.

For this week, several high ground hikes are taking place throughout the province.

