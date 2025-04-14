Today marks nine years since the toxic drug crisis became a public health emergency in BC.

That is from the BC Government, saying Minister of Health Josie Osborne and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have issued statements marking the ninth anniversary of the crisis.

Since 2016, over 16,000 people lost their lives to the crisis, according to the City of Vancouver.

Osborne says each and every loss leaves lasting grief for the victims’ loved ones.

“This crisis continues to have a devastating impact throughout our province, from families and communities to the front-line workers who provide care, support and compassion in the face of unimaginable loss,” said Osborne.

“Substance use is shaped by many complex factors, including trauma, mental- and physical-health challenges, poverty, stigma and barriers to stable housing and support. Ending this crisis requires an equally complex and compassionate response, one that prioritizes care over judgment.”

She says the government knows there’s much more to do and aims to save lives and support healing by lowering the stigma and improving access to care.

For Henry, this day reminds us of the impact this crisis continues to leave onto families and communities.

“While we have seen some glimmers of hope in this past year with a decline in deaths, there remains much to do to ensure there are supports when needed at every point in a person’s journey,” said Henry.

“Whether it is being able to have a conversation with a trusted loved one, peer or medical worker, access to life-saving naloxone, or a safe place to have drugs tested, we have seen how these harm-reduction measures make a difference and save lives.”

Henry adds it’s important we find new ways to deal with the crisis, and that the lives of our family, friends, colleagues, and neighbours depend on it.