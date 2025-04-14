BC Ferries has been recognized for their commitment to water safety.

The Life Saving Society of BC & Yukon has tabbed BC Ferries as a ‘vital guardian of the waters’, after a recent rescue near the Tsawwassen Terminal.

The award citation said the training and commitment they make to prioritize safety to their passengers transfers across its fleet.

“This recue is just one example of the numerous life-saving interventions that BC Ferries staff perform each year, often without the recognition they deserve.”

The rescue was from a January 8 incident, after a morning sailing arriving from Duke Point reported to a missing passenger had potentially gone overboard.

Crews were able to respond quickly and locate the passenger, bringing them to shore for medical care.

At the 113th Commonwealth Awards for Honour and Rescue, BC Ferries was presented with the Water Safety Excellence Award for maintaining high standards of safety on the water.

Vice President of Customer Experience Melanie Lucia said they are proud of the selfless actions of their teams in supporting and safeguarding coastal communities and their customers.

“Safety is our top priority, and our crews and terminal staff undergo extensive marine safety and emergency response training to ensure they are able to respond quickly and efficiently to incidents such as these.”

BC Ferries participated in 15 marine rescue incidents in 2024.