Vista Radio is excited to announce today it has become Canada’s 2nd largest commercial radio broadcaster with the acquisition complete of the 21 properties formerly owned by Bell Media in British Columbia.

Today also marks the launch of exciting new Vista brands that will be heard across the province.

GO FM is “Feel Good Pop” for your city! On this all original format, you’ll hear hit music from the 90s and 2000s and an incredible mix of today and a little spice to keep things fun. The GO FM sound can be heard with your favorite local announcers and local news and information in Kelowna on 101.5FM, Penticton 97.1FM and Fort St John at 98.5FM.

Summit Radio is the classic hits from the 1970s to the 2000s. Rock-leaning, but mixed with some of the most well-known pop hits of those decades, and lots of deep classic favorites you might not have heard lately. This is one of our favorites and because BC is known for it’s rocky peaks, we’re covering the province with the Summit name along with your favorite hometown announcers you have loved for years. Summit Radio will be the soundtrack to these cities: Penticton 800AM, Osoyoos 1240AM, Summerland 98.5FM, Nelson 106.9FM, Trail 95.7FM, Revelstoke 106.1FM, Golden 106.3FM, Salmon Arm 91.5FM, Terrace 590AM and Fort Nelson 102.3FM.

We did make an exception where mountain ranges were swapped for the coast which is where CoastFM comes in! Classic Hits, coastal vibes, and community spirit are alive and well and on the air in Prince Rupert at 99.1 FM.

The station that changed the entire Okanagan forever is back! 99.9 SUNFM, Kelowna’s original Top 40 station returns with an amazing mix of up-and-coming artists alongside established pop hits and classic songs from recent years. The voices and local Kelowna talent you have loved remain plus some new local surprises for the Valley are coming soon!

One of the newest Vista Radio brands is also expanding into British Columbia. The Ranch, Where Country Music Lives, is now playing the best new country in Vernon at 105.7FM and Dawson Creek at 890AM. Again, we are proud to say the exceptional local announcers who love country will be heard with a new “brand” branded on the herd… the Ranch!

Our country music brand couldn’t be contained to just one name though. We did something special for Terrace because when you have something as wild and powerful as the Skeena River, we knew the name also had to match. The new River 103.1FM launches today, playing the best country in the area and serving the Skeena region with familiar voices and a new commitment to local news and information.

Possibly Vista Radio’s most famous brand is also finding a home and it’s a return to rock for Fort St John. The new 101.5 The Goat is waking up the city after years of missing a rock station and we’re proud to bring a new local and “hard as nails” voice to the city. The Greatest of All Time is back in Fort St John!

Somethings you just can’t change. Kelowna’s voice for News, Talk, Sports has always been AM 1150, and we weren’t going to mess with a good thing. The most informative and up to date news station is getting a resurgence of local focus. The familiar talent the Okanagan has relied on will remain, but they’re now combined with Vista Radio’s commitment to local service and strong ties to the community. The Valley has an all-new voice for News to rely on as of today.

With the addition of the 21 new radio stations, Vista Radio also launches 13 unique news and information digital portals to serve the regions across British Columbia. These new sites join the other 39 across the country in the Vista digital portfolio as the home for all the local radio station’s news, information, contests, entertainment, live streams and more.

This is an important undertaking for broadcasting in British Columbia and the simultaneous launching of this many new brands is a milestone in Canadian media. Vista Radio is proud to have taken this challenge on and reinvigorate an important service to so many communities.

We are also very proud to bring the very talented people of these incredible stations with us to become part of the new Vista Radio. These include the core leadership of the Okanagan General Manager and newly appointed Vista Vice President – Talent, Ken Kilcullen, Regional Cluster Program Directors Amy Gilbert and Chanine Carr, and Director of Engineering Larry King.

They, with all our Vista team members, share our commitment to local programming, news, economy, and community service. We invite any other broadcasting and media leaders, visionaries, and up and comers to join us. We are growing, we are a viable business, and we look forward to a prosperous media future in Canada.