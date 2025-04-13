To prepare for this year’s wildfire season, hundreds of BC firefighters will train together in a summit.

Called the Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit, it’s a five-day event where firefighters from different municipalities, First Nations, and BC Wildfire Service train, collaborate, and learn new technology and practices.

The goal is to better protect communities from wildfire threats, with this summit to have over 350 professionals taking part.

Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar says while the BC Government doesn’t know what this wildfire season will bring, they are working every day to be ready.

The province says the summit will see two days of training, focusing on fire line operations, deploying fire engines, large water supply operations, and an overall approach to protecting structure.

After the training, the next three days will see a conference on wildfire resiliency and community action, with over 700 leaders taking part.

The summit will be held in Penticton, and was announced on Saturday.