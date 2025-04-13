Nanaimo Ladysmith candidates will be on hand to answer questions from the public at an all-candidates meeting in Nanaimo.

The event will be at the Coast Bastion Hotel and is being sponsored by the Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce, Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce, and the Canadian Home Builders Association.

The event is free to attend, and questions are encouraged to make sure voters stay informed before casting their ballots.

Candidates include NDP incumbent Lisa Marie Barron, Conservative candidate Tamara Kronis, Green Party candidate Paul Manly, Liberal candidate Michelle Corfield and People’s Party of Canada candidate Stephen Welton.

The event is scheduled for Apr. 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.