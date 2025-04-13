Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastFederal election parties set to answer questions in all candidates' forum 
NewsIsland & Coast

Federal election parties set to answer questions in all candidates’ forum 

By Justin Baumgardner
File photo

Nanaimo Ladysmith candidates will be on hand to answer questions from the public at an all-candidates meeting in Nanaimo. 

Paul Manly is running as the candidate for the Green Party of Canada for Nanaimo Ladysmith.
Photo credit: Supplied

The event will be at the Coast Bastion Hotel and is being sponsored by the Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce, Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce, and the Canadian Home Builders Association.

Lisa Marie Barron is running as the NDP incumbent for Nanaimo Ladysmith.
Photo credit: Supplied

The event is free to attend, and questions are encouraged to make sure voters stay informed before casting their ballots.  

Tamara Kronis is running to nomination for candidacy in the Conservative Party of Canada.
Photo credit: Supplied

Candidates include NDP incumbent Lisa Marie Barron, Conservative candidate Tamara Kronis, Green Party candidate Paul Manly, Liberal candidate Michelle Corfield and People’s Party of Canada candidate Stephen Welton. 

Stephen Welton is running as the PPC candidate for Nanaimo Ladysmith.
Photo credit: Supplied

The event is scheduled for Apr. 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News

Now playing play