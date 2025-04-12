The popular Golden Shoe scavenger hunt is back in Nanaimo regional district parks this spring.

Every week for the next month, parks staff will place a gold-coloured shoe in a new location on a local park. Visitors are encouraged to look for it, and if they find it, leave it there, but take a photo and submit it to the district for a chance to win draw prizes.

Shoe seekers can register to have the weekly clue emailed directly. It will also be posted on the Regional District of Nanaimo’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

This the 16th year for the popular parks campaign.

Again, people who find the shoe are asked to leave it where it is, so others can have a chance to participate in the contest.

For more information, including how to submit your photos or register for the latest clues, visit the RDN’s website.