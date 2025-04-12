Comox Valley RCMP are asking for help in finding a missing woman.

According to police, 29-year-old Jonnie Prain was last seen on April 3 at the 900-block of 8th street and was headed to downtown Courtenay.

They say she might have connections outside the community and may have travelled to other communities like Campbell River, Nanaimo, elsewhere on Vancouver Island or the Lower Mainland.

She’s described to be 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blonde hair that is often dyed pink, and blue eyes.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.