Two men died and one was seriously injured on Savary Island after a house they were renovating collapsed on them.

The incident happened on April 6 at around 2 pm, at a residence on Patricia Crescent. The house was in the process of being lowered onto a new foundation when it collapsed.

Two men were located underneath the house by Savary Island Fire, which raised and stabilized the house in order to reach them. They were confirmed deceased by the BC Coroners Service. A third man escaped with serious injuries and was transported to qathet General Hospital by emergency services. He is expected to recover.

Police have determined that there was no criminality involved in the tragic incident.