More money is being directed towards improving active transportation in Cedar, and the Reginal District of Nanaimo says it’s now time to determine how it’ll be used.

A contribution of $50,000 has been approved for the development of the Cedar Village Active Transportation Network Plan and the RDN says it’ll help build on the 2009 plan.

“It’ll help to create a comprehensive network with safer and more modern modes of active transportation and infrastructure in the Cedar Village,” the district says. “As well as connect to broader regional and provincial active transportation routes.”

The plan will include an assessment of current roadside conditions, an evaluation of roads without sidewalks or adequate shoulders, and ways to address conflict areas between active transportation users and motorists to prioritize safety.

Electoral Area A director Jessica Stanley says a new and improved transportation plan in Cedar Village will help connect all routes and make the area safer for all.

“A well-developed trail system will support the ability for children to walk or ride to school safely,” she says. “As well as provide a convenient alternative to driving for all community members, helping reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety.”

The RDN says while the evaluation process continues, they’ll be engaging people in the area with workshops, surveys and engagement activities.

They plan to launch a detailed plan when the project is launched.