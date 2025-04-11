The Regional District of Nanaimo has selected four local organizations to receive a portion of $300,000 to help reduce waste and support a sustainable circular economy.

According to the RDN, the recipients will use the funds to divert waste in the region through numerous activities including repurposing waste products, creating resources local businesses can use to become more sustainable, and connecting organizations to share and develop their own ideas.

Chair Vanessa Craig says it’s exciting to see local organizations stepping up to take initiative that’ll benefit everyone.

“Both the environment and our communities are benefiting from their efforts,” she says. “We’re pleased to be able to support the winners through the RDN’s Zero Waste Recycling Funding program.

“These projects will help create a more sustainable future by addressing these challenges.”

Several organizations applied to receive grants, and the district says requests amounted to more than a quarter-million dollars, but funds were dispersed amongst the top ranking, successful proposals.

Winners included Habitat for Humanity ($55,000), Lighthouse ($137,000), Loaves and Fishes ($101,000) and the Synergy Foundation ($7,000).