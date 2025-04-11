The City of Parksville is going to be working on several roads in the area, and they say it’s to extend the life of pavement and improve overall conditions.

Work is scheduled to start on Apr. 14 and four roadways in the region are slated to receive the most amount of work. The city says it will improve safety and road quality while minimizing costs for the city.

Work will cause single-lane, alternating traffic on Temple Street and Stanhope Road, and the Alberni Highway from Apr. 14 to May 2, with work closing a section of the Alberni Highway between Despard Avenue and Jensen Avenue.

Residents will be notified by the city when paving is scheduled, and they ask everyone to ensure vehicles aren’t parked or obstructing the road during paving.