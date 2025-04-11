Government representatives from the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island are gathered in Nanaimo as they meet to discuss matters from all municipalities over the next three days.

According to the agenda, delegates are expected to discuss several key areas of interest including the rail corridor, power supply investment in the North Island, health and safety development, community safety, finance, environmental issues, and Indigenous relations.

The report highlights the need for delegates of the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities (AVICC) to address key areas, with the Island Rail Corridor being a big portion to help with tourism, active transportation and aid in emergencies across the area.

“AVICC requests that the province prioritizes funding the minimum required upgrades to the West to East section of the Island Rail Corridor to allow for its use in the event of a wildfire or highway closure,” the report says.

The resolutions committee hasn’t considered a resolution calling on the province to prioritize funding the upgrades for emergencies and road closures, but when brought forward to the UBCM it was determined the corridor should be treated as a separate entity.

“UBCM indicates that, because the Island Rail Corridor is an issue specific to the AVICC region, that it should be treated as such,” the report says.

AVICC is also calling on the province to treat the North Island the same as other regions when it comes to power supply.

They say increasing the supply of energy into Campbell River and further north will have a significant boost to the local economy, and as communities in the north continue to grow residents will need reliable and sustainable energy.

“We request that the government commit to upgrading the power supply infrastructure on the North Island,” the report says. “Including those communities North of Campbell River, ensuring sustainable and reliable energy delivery that supports economic growth, green energy projects, and the region’s transition to a diverse and resilient economy.”

AVICC is one of five area associations in the province that operate under the umbrella of the Union of BC Municipalities.