Mayors from North Cowichan and Nanaimo have rallied together to help support the future of the local forest industry saying they’re worried once the duties start.

The letter was drafted to Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar and says there has been a decline in allowable cut, and despite Parmar’s advocacy, they feel it won’t be enough if US President Donald Trump’s tariffs hit.

“We understand that softwood lumber duties and tariffs are beyond your control as Forests Minister, and we appreciate your advocacy,” it reads. “These unfair trade practices are causing so much harm to our local workers and families.”

The letter indicates that the government can regulate the Annual Allowable Cut (AAC), and reductions have harmed local industries and put industries on the island at considerable risk.

“We’re already seeing the effects of the fibre shortage in North Cowichan, where Western Forests Products has announced a two-week shutdown in March and April due to a lack of timber,” the letter says.

Both mayors say they’re calling on the province to commit to the promised cut of 45 million cubic metres for 2025 and maintain them for future years, as well as streamline the permit and regulatory processes for timber harvesting.

According to a letter from premier David Eby, the government will work with all partners to ensure a harvest of 45,000,000 cubic metres per year, but the letter states so far only 30 million cubic metres have been harvested on Crown Land, and that will decline in 2027 to 29 million.

Forest productions in both the Cowichan Valley and Nanaimo contribute approximately $10 million to the Island’s economy.