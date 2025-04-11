Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

61-year-old Dean Thompson has not been seen or heard from since early March, causing concern for his safety and well-being.

RCMP were advised Thompson was missing on April 6 and a missing person’s investigation was launched after they were informed.

Thompson is a Caucasian man, around 5’6, 210 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.

Thompson may be in the Victoria area, but RCMP are unable to confirm that information.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.