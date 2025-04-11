Subscribe to Local News
Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing man, not heard from since early March

By Nathan Maley
(Photo supplied by Nanaimo RCMP)

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man. 

61-year-old Dean Thompson has not been seen or heard from since early March, causing concern for his safety and well-being. 

RCMP were advised Thompson was missing on April 6 and a missing person’s investigation was launched after they were informed. 

Thompson is a Caucasian man, around 5’6, 210 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes. 

Thompson may be in the Victoria area, but RCMP are unable to confirm that information. 

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line. 

