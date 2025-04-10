The B.C. Government wants the province to be less reliant on the United States.

Premier David Eby announced they’ve ordered ministries, health authorities, and core Crown corporations to review contracts with U.S. based companies and cancel them where possible.

Eby said the decision comes as people choose to buy B.C. and Canadian products more and the government should follow suit.

“We’re expanding that directive to include looking for every opportunity to move existing contracts away from U.S. suppliers and cancelling non-essential government travel to the United States.”

The new directives order the government when viable to:

Exclude goods and services from U.S. suppliers under existing contracts with U.S. suppliers

Exclude goods and services from U.S. suppliers under the B.C. government’s goods and services catalogue and other corporate supply arrangements

Cancel subscriptions to U.S. publications and non-essential software

Avoid non-essential travel to the U.S.

Avoid renewal of, and pause participation in, U.S. industry related associations

Develop mid- and long-term strategies to reduce dependence on goods and services from U.S. suppliers

Exclude good and services from U.S. suppliers pursuant to opportunities created by core government transfers

The directives will be applied following an assessment of legal, financial, operational, and other reasonable considerations, where viable.

Eby added now is the time to continue supporting businesses within our province and country, and develop deeper bonds with ones outside of the U.S.

“Our goal is to find every opportunity to stand with British Columbians, support Canadian jobs and build an economy where we stand on our own two feet.”

The directive is in effect immediately.