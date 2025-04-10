Large fines have been handed down at the Duncan Law Courts to a couple convicted of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals.

Rhees Kendall and Tanisha Kendall were each fined $10,000 at their sentencing on April 4, 2025, in Duncan, and have been banned from owning animals, except for a small dog, a cat, and a bird.

Criminal charges were laid against the couple after the BC SPCA seized 177 animals in distress from a property in Ladysmith in October and November of 2023.

Several other animals were surrendered to the SPCA or born once in their care, bring the total to nearly 200 animals.

Eileen Drever of the SPCA says “this sentencing conveys a powerful message, abuse and neglect of animals will not be tolerated.”

She says many of the animals were emaciated, were all living in unsanitary conditions, and there was a lack of adequate food and water.

“A lack of appropriate veterinary care for the animals was also evident as many had unaddressed medical concerns.”

The SPCA says the couple also faces charges under the Criminal Code and Saskatchewan’s Animal Protection that were approved on August 15, 2023.

Tanisha Kendall was also convicted in Swift Current provincial court in March of one count of permitting an animal to be in distress.

She received a $1,000 fine and a 10-year prohibition on owning animals, with minor exceptions,

The SPCA is asking anyone with firsthand information about either Rhees Kendall or Tanisha Kendall breaching the conditions of their prohibitions within Canada, they are encouraged to reach out to the BC SPCA’s Animal Helpline (1-855-622-7722) or the local police.